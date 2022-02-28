News Coronavirus Queensland records 3312 COVID-19 cases, one death
Queensland children COVID-19
Queensland has recorded 3312 COVID-19 cases and one death in the latest reporting period. Photo: AAP
Queensland has recorded one new COVID-19 death and 3312 new cases with less than a week before mask mandates life across the state.

Currently there are 311 people in hospital, 25 of whom are in ICU, Queensland Health tweeted on Monday.

It comes as the state prepares to scrap mask mandates in most indoor settings and density limits at most venues from 6 pm on Friday.

Masks will still be mandatory on public transport and in airports, hospitals, disability care, aged care and prisons.

Density limits will be scrapped for private homes, weddings and funerals and there will be no limits in food courts, hairdressers, gyms, private venues and universities.

A ban on school excursions, assemblies and interschool visits will also be ditched.

Just under 92.8 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had at least two vaccine doses.

