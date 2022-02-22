News Coronavirus Tasmania records sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
Tasmania records sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

Tasmania has reported 820 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily figure in about a month. Photo: AAP
Tasmania has recorded 820 new COVID-19 cases, the island state’s highest daily figure in a month.

The number of infections reported on Tuesday is a significant jump from the 569 documented on Monday and the most since January 21.

The island state has 3933 active infections, a rise from 3691 recorded 24 hours earlier.

Eleven people with the virus are in hospital — six of those are being treated specifically for COVID-19 symptoms. Two patients are in intensive care.

The state on Friday opted to drop check-in requirements at cafes, supermarkets, shopping centres, schools, hospitals and aged care homes.

However, people are still obliged to use QR-code check-ins at bars, pubs, nightclubs, casinos and major events.

Tasmania has recorded 24 virus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, with 11 of those occurring since borders reopened in mid-December.

– AAP

