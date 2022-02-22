Live

South Australia has reported three more coronavirus-related deaths and 1378 new infections as Premier Steven Marshall flagged further easing of local restrictions.

SA Health says three men, aged in their 40s, 60s and 80s, have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are 205 people in hospital including 12 in intensive care, where three are on ventilators.

Active infections in SA stand at 13,161.

Mr Marshall said he expected all of South Australia’s remaining restrictions, to be reduced over the next “two, four or six weeks”.

“We’ll sit down in the next day or so and have an announcement later in the week,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

The premier said the level of new infections in SA had plateaued, despite schools returning and more people back in offices.

Daily cases have sat between 1000 and 2000 since January 27.

SA’s remaining coronavirus restrictions include density limits across a range of venues, a 50-person cap for family gatherings and mask mandates for indoor public places and on public transport.

– AAP