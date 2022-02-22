News Coronavirus Queensland reports 5583 COVID-19 cases, five deaths
Live

Queensland reports 5583 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Queensland COVID-19
Annastacia Palaszczuk says with Queensland's COVID-19 outbreak dissipating, a face mask mandate and density limits can be eased. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Queensland will from next week dump mask mandates in most indoor settings and density limits at most venues as its COVID-19 outbreak fades.

The state recorded five new deaths and 5583 cases in the 24 hours to 6.30 am on Tuesday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says with the state’s COVID-19 outbreak dissipating, a face mask mandate and density limits can be eased from 6 pm on Friday, March 4.

“Masks will no longer be required in most settings, you won’t need them at work or in school or at the shops, staff and patrons won’t be required to wear them at cafes, pubs and restaurants,” she told parliament on Tuesday.

“Mr Speaker smiles are back. We can put our masks away.”

She said masks will only be mandatory on public transport, airports, in hospitals, disability care, prisons and aged care in Queensland.

Density limited will also be scrapped for private homes, weddings and funerals and there will be no limitation in food courts, hairdressers, gyms, private venues and universities.

A ban on schools excursions, assemblies and interschool visits will also be ditched on March 4.

There are 380 patients in hospital and another 30 in intensive care, with 11 people on ventilation.

The latest figures show that 92.54 per cent of eligible Queenslanders have had one vaccine dose, while 90.61 per cent have had two.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Alone SBS
Forget SAS and Survivor: Why Alone Australia might just be the competition reality TV needs
preselection
Scott Morrison’s preselection plan draws Liberal court challenge
Vladimir Putin considers recognising Ukraine ‘breakaway’ regions
private school
Going to private school won’t make a difference to your kid’s academic scores
insurance
Radical changes in disability income protection means it’s time to review insurance cover
Tourism
‘Decimated’: Open borders aren’t a quick fix for the tourism industry, operators say