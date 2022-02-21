News Coronavirus South Australia reports another 1217 COVID-19 cases
South Australia reports another 1217 COVID-19 cases

South Australia is welcoming back overseas travellers as the state records 1217 new COVID cases. Photo: Getty
South Australia has reported another 1217 COVID-19 cases as the number of active infections continues to fall across the state.

SA Health says 12,946 people currently have the virus with 190 in hospital including 13 people in intensive care, three of whom require ventilators.

Premier Steven Marshall also welcomed the return of international travellers on Monday with the lifting of Australia’s border restrictions.

He said the border closure had been punishing on families, businesses and the visitor economy.

The premier said six planes were due to arrive, carrying a combination of returning South Australians, international students and tourists.

“It is going to take some time for international tourism to recover, but it starts today,” he said.

– AAP

