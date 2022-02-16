Queensland children virus cases rise

Live

Thousands of Queensland children are testing positive for COVID-19, but the number of child hospitalisations hasn’t risen since classes returned last week.

The state recorded another 12 virus deaths and 6596 cases after 10,738 tests in the 24 hours to 6.30 am on Wednesday.

There are also 432 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospital and another 34 in intensive care.

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard says another 1905 children have also tested positive in the last 24 hours, up from 1587 new cases the previous day.

He admits there’s been “a bump in cases in children” since school returned last Monday, but he says child hospitalisations aren’t rising.

“The numbers are not enormous, we had larger numbers only two or three weeks ago, and we have not seen increases in hospitalizations among children,” Dr Gerrard told reporters on Wednesday.

“To me the bigger concern when children get infected is the risk to their parents and their grandparents and that’s why it is so critical that anyone coming in contact with children get the booster.”

The latest figures show that 92.4 per cent of eligible Queenslanders have had one dose of a vaccine, while 90.38 per cent have had two, and more 62 per cent have had a booster.

However, Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said less than half of all five to 11-year-olds have had one dose, and less than 70 per cent of 12 to 15-year-olds had had two jabs.

“So while we are seeing these numbers increase in children with positive cases it would be really good to have parents coming out and getting those children vaccinated as quickly as possible,” she told reporters.