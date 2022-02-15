News Coronavirus South Australia records 1138 new COVID-19 cases

South Australia records 1138 new COVID-19 cases

South Australia COVID-19
South Australia has reported another 1138 COVID-19 infections. Photo: Getty
South Australia has reported another 1138 COVID-19 infections with health officials confident cases are “going in the right direction”.

There are 219 people in hospital with the virus, including 18 in intensive care where five people are on ventilators.

The state’s active infections stand at 13,292.

SA’s new cases on Tuesday represented a slight increase on the 1027 reported on Monday.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said it was pleasing new infections remained “on the lower side” at the same time as increasing numbers of children were testing positive after the return to school.

“This is not unexpected, but things are going in the right direction,” she said.

– AAP

