Qld, ACT scale back COVID contact tracing

Queensland’s COVID-19 check-in app is no longer required for a range of venues, as Canberrans also no longer have to check-in using a QR code to every venue they visit.

The change in Queensland comes as case numbers appear to have peaked in the southeast, with the state announcing another 19 virus-related deaths and 4701 new cases on Monday.

But it will not apply to venues where proof of vaccination is required.

Check-ins will only be removed at venues such as supermarkets, retail outlets, hairdressers and gyms.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the app is an easy way to check vaccination status at venues including pubs, clubs and cafes.

The partial relaxation is “a huge step forward” for many businesses, Ms D’Ath said.

Hospital numbers continue to decrease in the state, with 663 positive cases currently in public hospitals, 41 of whom are in ICU.

Of the 19 deaths reported on Monday, all were over 60 and 10 were aged care residents.

Only one person had received a booster, and nine were unvaccinated.

There have been a total of 151 deaths in aged care in Queensland since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Queensland children are returning to class on Monday with authorities saying an outbreak in schools is inevitable, but it is unlikely any will be shut down.

Face masks are mandatory in high schools and strongly recommended for students in years three-to-six, while schools must ensure adequate classroom ventilation.

Just under 40 per cent of five-to-11-year-olds have had one vaccine dose.

Elsewhere, Canberrans will no longer have to check in after the territory government scaled back requirements for its contact tracing app.

Following a rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, and less reliance on contact tracing, the Check-In CBR app will now only be required to be used at high-risk venues in Canberra.

From Saturday, checking in using the app will only be required at bars and pubs, clubs, nightclubs, strip clubs and brothels, organised events that aren’t ticketed as well as schools.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the changes were made due to an evolving COVID-19 response in the ACT.

“We’re in a new phase of our pandemic response and using the Check-In CBR app differently will support those most at risk of exposure, while reducing the requirements placed on other businesses, venues and customers,” she said.

“These changes mean we’re still able to monitor places where our public health team considers there is a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

Businesses that aren’t on the list of high-risk locations will now no longer be required to display a QR code for check-in at their entrance.

However, businesses will still be encouraged to display the codes for Canberrans who want to record where they check-in during the pandemic.

“The app is currently being updated to enable automatic notification of users if they have been at a higher risk setting during a COVID-19 exposure,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.

“With the automated exposure notification function, Check-In CBR will continue to be a critical tool in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

More than 1.3 million people have downloaded the app since it was first released in September 2020.

– with AAP