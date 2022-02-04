Military may be drafted for aged care: Dutton

Live

Defence Minister Peter Dutton says the military will be brought in if that’s what is required to alleviate the pressure of the nation’s deadly COVID outbreak on aged care.

Mr Dutton said Australians needed to face the realities of the virulent Omicron variant, but there was no limit on what the government was willing to spend to improve the situation.

“You can’t argue on the one hand that people feel isolated and you want to allow loved ones in, which is the natural reaction, but then say, ‘We’re surprised when Omicron is introduced into aged-care facilities’,” he told the Nine Network.

“It’s a witches’ brew. We need to face the realities of Omicron, the way in which it targets older people and the way in which we want older people in aged care facilities to see their loved ones and grandkids.”

Mr Dutton’s statement came just weeks after the federal government rebuffed a call by former NSW premier Mike Baird for Defence Force personnel to help ease the crisis in aged care.

“They could help cleaning, bed making and cooking,” Mr Baird, now the CEO of Hammondcare, said.

“The exhaustion of the sector and lack of resources means this is an option.”

On Friday, former federal treasurer Wayne Swan said the government’s handling of COVID outbreaks in aged-care facilities amounted to “lethal incompetence”.

The national Labor president backed calls for Aged Care Services Minister Richard Colbeck to be sacked and for the federal government to better protect the vulnerable residents.

“This just churns the stomach because there is lethal incompetence here,” he told the Nine Network.

“We need an acknowledgement from the government that this crisis exists and real action will be taken.”

The federal government has announced a taskforce will look into aged care deaths – more than 560 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the Omicron wave less than two months ago – to gather more details.

Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles said there was an enormous amount of distress and anger from Australians about how their loved ones in residential facilities were being treated.

“We’ve got a situation now where one in four shifts aren’t being filled by those working in aged care because they’re not in a position to do that. I just find that so distressing,” he told Nine.

“Does that mean people are left in their rooms? Does that mean people are not being bathed?”

Mr Marles said it was “heartbreaking” and the federal government wasn’t focusing on what needed to be done.

“The one thing that you hope is that when you’ve got a loved one in aged care, they’re being looked after in their most vulnerable moment and what we’re seeing here is that that’s just not happening,” he said.

Senator Colbeck has denied the sector is in crisis, and insisted it was performing extremely well considering the circumstances.

Labor has called for him to be sacked after it was revealed he went to the Ashes cricket in Hobart instead of appearing before a parliamentary COVID committee.

Senator Colbeck has defended his actions, saying he was balancing his portfolios, which includes sports, and continued to take meetings relating to aged care.

Australia’s COVID deaths rose again on Friday, with 31 in NSW and 36 in Victoria.

They were among 10,698 and 11,240 new infections in the states respectively.

There were also 13 deaths in Queensland, and another 6857 caess.

Tasmania had 570 cases, with no new fatalities.

-with AAP