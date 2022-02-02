News Coronavirus Police asked to clear COVID protest camp
Updated:
Live

COVID protest
A group of anti-vaccination protesters will be moved on from the National Library in Canberra. Photo: AAP
Share
Protesters camped near the National Library in Canberra have been told they are in the area illegally and may be subject to fines and other penalties.

It is the third day of an anti-vaccination mandate campaign, known as the Convoy to Canberra, which included a march on Parliament House on Monday and a rally outside the National Press Club on Tuesday where Prime Minister Scott Morrison was speaking.

An ACT Policing spokesperson said police were engaging with protesters and campers located near the Patrick White Lawns adjacent to the library.

Move-on orders might be issued in coming days, police said.

“The rights of people to peacefully protest is always acknowledged by ACT Policing. However, when illegal actions take place, the people responsible will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the spokesperson said.

The National Capital Authority said in a statement it had asked the Australian Federal Police and ACT Policing to “take necessary action to enforce the laws and remove tents, camping infrastructure and vehicles from the site”.

Unauthorised camping is not permitted in the parliamentary precinct or NCA-managed lands.

Organisers of several coming events, which have official permits, are seeking to set up temporary facilities in the area.

– AAP

Topics:

Canberra
