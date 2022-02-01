News Coronavirus NT minister tests positive for COVID-19
Live

NT minister tests positive for COVID-19

NT COVID-19
The NT had 970 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with infections in a number of remote communities. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Northern Territory Small Business Minister Paul Kirby has tested positive for COVID-19 as the region reported almost 1000 new infections.

Mr Kirby said he would be “bunkering down at home this week” after receiving the positive rapid antigen test result.

“I’m feeling well at present, and my family is doing a great job looking after me,” he posted on Facebook.

“As the first member of cabinet to have contracted COVID, I’d like to say how grateful I am to be fully vaccinated and boosted against this virus.

“Thank you for those who have sent their well wishes, and I look forward to seeing you all after I’ve isolated and test negative.”

The NT reported 970 new cases on Tuesday and increased Monday’s total from 760 to 912 after the inclusion of more RAT results.

There are 132 people in hospital with the virus including four in intensive care.

New cases were reported across a number of remote communities under lock-ins this week, including 29 in Milingimbi, 18 in Galiwin’ku, 16 in Palumpa, 12 in Ampilatwatja and three in Milikapiti.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles said officials were also investigating the death of a person in a remote community but it was yet to be confirmed that it was the result of COVID-19.

The Territory currently has 6,165 active infections with a seven-day rolling average for new cases of 875.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

vitamin D
Proven: Vitamin D can prevent autoimmune disease in people over 50
married at first sight
‘Slightly younger and very sexy’: The devolution of reality TV show Married At First Sight
Vaccination
School return tests COVID prep, while aged-care workers get bonus but no RATs
market wrap
RBA meeting and US earnings season top this week’s must-watch market events
Canberra Convoy Parliament
How the Canadian truck drivers’ protest wound up outside Parliament House, minus the trucks
Frydenberg pandemic budget
Paul Bongiorno: ‘Where’s the money coming from?’ A sick excuse for pandemic inaction