Live

Queensland has recorded three COVID-19 deaths and 7462 new cases as authorities urged parents to get their children vaccinated ahead of schools returning next week.

The new virus cases emerged after 15,586 tests across Queensland in the 24 hours to 6.30 am on Monday.

There are 744 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospital and another 46 in intensive care.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the number of people in hospital and the number of deaths are falling in the state.

“Once again we express our condolences to the families,” she told reporters on Monday.

“It’s heartening to think though that the numbers initially are coming down so fingers crossed.”

The latest figures show that 91.98 per cent of eligible Queenslanders have had one dose of a vaccine, while 89.53 per cent have had two.

The premier urged parents to think about getting their children vaccinated ahead of the return of school next week.

“Look, I’m happy to advise my whole family has been vaccinated my parents, my sisters, my nieces, my nephew,” she said.

“Honestly, I know there’s, you know, millions of families out there they’ve done exactly the same thing, but if you are unvaccinated you run the risk of ending up in hospital and becoming extremely sick.”