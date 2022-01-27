State axes work-from-home rules, as cases drop

Live

South Australia has reported another 1953 COVID-19 infections, below its seven-day average for new cases.

Premier Steven Marshall said 288 people were in hospital with the virus in SA.

They include 27 in intensive care, and five on ventilators.

Mr Marshall said it appeared South Australia had past the peak of its current Omicron outbreak.

“Things are tracking well at the moment, but we can’t be complacent,” he said.

The new infections came as SA relaxed its work from home advice on Thursday, allowing offices to bring back up to 25 per cent of their staff.

Mr Marshall said while the change was not as big as some people would like, it was a good first step to help revitalise Adelaide’s CBD.

“Our primary responsibility is for the safety of all South Australians,” he said.

“We’ll monitor what happens with this but naturally we do want to increase the number of people going into the CBD.

“But we want to do it in a safe way.”

Under the changes, workers are urged to wear masks even while indoors and to take lunch breaks outside.

The work from home advice was introduced in late December amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

At the same time, SA also imposed tougher density rules for most venues, including all hospitality businesses, and a 10-person cap on family gatherings.

Those measures remain, with Mr Marshall indicating on Thursday that density restrictions were likely to be the first to be relaxed.

-AAP