Qld has 15 COVID-19 deaths, 11,600 cases

Queensland has recorded another 15 COVID-19 related deaths and 11,600 new cases, with the peak of the Omicron wave in sight in the state’s southeast.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the latest deaths were people aged between there 60s and 90s, and passed on condolences to their families.

The latest cases come as hospital admissions for the virus decline to 829, down from 928 on Tuesday.

“Most of that fall has been on the Gold Coast,” chief health Officer John Gerrard said on Thursday.

The wave has “very clearly peaked” at the holiday destination, with the greater Brisbane area to follow over the next week, Dr Gerrard said.

There are currently 48 patients in intensive care, 15 of whom are on ventilators.

Hope of soon reaching the peak of the virus comes with fresh concern about the vaccination rate among high school students, with face to face learning to return next month.

“The numbers are still too low, these kids are going back to high school very soon,” Ms D’Ath said of the 12 to 15-year-old cohort.

– AAP