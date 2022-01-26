News Coronavirus Vic records 13,507 COVID cases, 35 deaths
Vic records 13,507 COVID cases, 35 deaths

Wednesday's death toll is the highest the state has seen since Victoria's second wave. Photo: Getty
Victoria has recorded 35 deaths and 13,507 new COVID-19 cases.

The new infections, confirmed by the health department on Wednesday, include 6533 from PCR tests and 6974 from rapid antigen tests.

It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 139,562.

Hospital patients with COVID-19 in Victoria stands at 1089.

There are 113 people in Victoria in intensive care, with 40 of those on a ventilator.

Wednesday’s death toll is the highest the state has seen since Victoria’s second wave when 59 fatalities were recorded on September 4, 2020.

It also comes a day after 29 deaths were reported.

