News Coronavirus Police probe Australian Open assaults
Live

Police probe Australian Open assaults

Australian Open assault
A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a women at the Australian Open. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A man who was arrested at the Australian Open has been released pending further inquiry, as police investigate assaults on staff at the event.

Earlier on Wednesday, Victoria Police alleged a woman had been sexually assaulted at Rod Laver Arena just before midnight on Tuesday.

However, police have since changed their statement and no longer believe the sexual assault took place.

“Our information on the incidents at the tennis has changed,” a police spokesman said.

Reports of “assaults on staff members” at the venue are still being investigated.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and has been released pending further enquiries and the investigation is ongoing.

– AAP

Topics:

Australian Open
Follow Us

Live News

Clive Palmer announced the United Australia Party Senate candidates.
From anti-vaxxers to business cronies: A look at Clive Palmer’s new Senate candidates
UK police to probe numerous possible lockdown breaches at Downing Street
Jamie Oliver cultural appropriationor
Why Jamie Oliver now employs a team of cultural appropriation specialists
School
Parents share five tips for back to school shopping without breaking the bank
Unobtrusive Barty eases into last four
Pfizer to trial vaccine for specific protection against Omicron