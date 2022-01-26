Elton John has COVID-19, postpones shows

Live

Despite being vaccinated and boosted, Sir Elton John has contracted COVID-19 and is postponing two farewell concert dates in Dallas.

He “is experiencing only mild symptoms,” according to a statement.

“Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

Sir Elton was due to hit the American Airlines Center stage in Dallas on January 25 and 26 but fans “should hold on to their tickets as they will be honoured at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon”.

His rescheduled 2020 North American tour kicked off on January 19 in New Orleans and was scheduled to make stops in Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York and Miami.

Sir Elton previously said he was postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip.