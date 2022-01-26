News Coronavirus Elton John has COVID-19, postpones shows
Live

Elton John has COVID-19, postpones shows

Elton John
Sir Elton John has postponed his farewell tour after contracting COVID-19 Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Despite being vaccinated and boosted, Sir Elton John has contracted COVID-19 and is postponing two farewell concert dates in Dallas.

He “is experiencing only mild symptoms,” according to a statement.

“Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

Sir Elton was due to hit the American Airlines Center stage in Dallas on January 25 and 26 but fans “should hold on to their tickets as they will be honoured at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon”.

His rescheduled 2020 North American tour kicked off on January 19 in New Orleans and was scheduled to make stops in Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York and Miami.

Sir Elton previously said he was postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip.

Follow Us

Live News

Unobtrusive Barty eases into last four
Pfizer to trial vaccine for specific protection against Omicron
Almodovar
Almodovar’s engaging film Parallel Mothers once again puts women at its heart
Clive Palmer announced the United Australia Party Senate candidates.
From anti-vaxxers to business cronies: A look at Clive Palmer’s new Senate candidates
Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott: ‘I sit here as a proud man with a disability’
Jamie Oliver cultural appropriationor
Why Jamie Oliver now employs a team of cultural appropriation specialists