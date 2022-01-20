Qld reports 9 virus deaths, 16,812 cases

Live

An 18-year-old is among nine COVID-19 related deaths reported in Queensland as the state records another 16,812 virus cases.

Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said the teenager had “significant underlying medical problems”, and his thoughts are with the families and friends of those who had died.

Thursday’s deaths also included one person in their 70s, five in their 80s, one in their 90s and one over 100.

A total of 850 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in Queensland, including 48 in ICU.

The new cases come as the state prepares to open its Wellcamp quarantine facility next month, after removing restrictions on vaccinated arrivals to the state.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said 500 available beds would be split into two pods, one of which would house unvaccinated travellers who needed to quarantine.

The other will be used for those who can’t isolate at home, such as people who live with vulnerable family members.

“An ongoing need for suitable quarantine and isolation accommodation is certainly the current case,” he said.

Meanwhile, Queensland’s health minister believes governments are “moving closer” to mandating a third jab.

“So I hope enough of the community, especially with what we know now about boosters, what we know about Omicron, has the sense to come forward and get vaccinated without it being mandated,” she told ABC Radio on Thursday.

There is potential for a third dose to be required under an updated definition of what it means to be fully vaccinated, but the decision should be made at a national level, Ms D’Ath said.

She is particularly concerned that only one-in-three aged care residents have had a booster, and most of the 56 people who have died in the current wave being either unvaccinated or twice-vaccinated.

More than 100 aged care facilities in Queensland are dealing with outbreaks with the minister calling on the federal government to step in.

– AAP