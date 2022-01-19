South Australia reports 6 deaths, 3482 new COVID cases

Live

Six more people have died with COVID-19 and the number in hospital with the virus has increased as South Australia moves to cut the interval for a booster vaccine to three months.

SA reported 3482 new infections on Wednesday, below its seven-day average, in what Premier Steven Marshall said was further evidence the state was nearing the peak of the current outbreak.

But he confirmed hospital admissions had increased from 285 to 294, with 23 people in intensive care and four of those on ventilators.

The six additional deaths took the toll in SA since the start of the pandemic to 50.

Mr Marshall said cutting the interval for booster vaccines would make an extra 200,000 people eligible for a third dose.

“This next step in our Omicron response plan increases the number of South Australians eligible for their booster by about 25 per cent and will maximise our booster coverage, arming even more South Australians against the new variant by providing even better protection for the entire community,” the premier said.

“The more South Australians get boosted, the sooner we can look to reduce restrictions and get back to a more normal life.”

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said increasing the number of South Australians who had received their third dose would substantially reduce case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths.

“We know that the third dose provides a far better level of protection against the Omicron variant, so reducing the interval required to get this dose will give people the best protection possible even sooner,” Professor Spurrier said.

– AAP