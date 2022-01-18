News Coronavirus South Australia reports 3079 new COVID cases, 2 deaths
South Australia reports 3079 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

SA COVID-19
There is evidence SA is close to the peak of its current COVID-19 outbreak, Steven Marshall says. Photo: AAP
South Australia has reported another 3079 COVID-19 infections along with two deaths, with Premier Steven Marshall saying there is growing evidence the state has reached or is close to reaching, the peak of the outbreak.

The premier says the result is well below the state’s seven-day average for new cases, while 4046 people recovered from the disease over the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 2257 were picked up through PCR swabs and 822 through rapid antigen tests.

Mr Marshall said hospital admissions climbed to 285 but that was still well within the state’s capacity to handle.

The number of SA Health staff with COVID-19 fell marginally to 558 with the premier conceding conditions for health workers remained challenging.

“I’m not going to sugar-coat it. These are very tough times for our health professionals,” he said.

– AAP

