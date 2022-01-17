Qld reports 15,122 cases, seven deaths

Live

Seven people have died of COVID-19 on Queensland’s deadliest day of the pandemic so far with the state recording another 15,122 new cases.

The number of people who died in the 24 hours to Monday morning match the state’s overall pandemic death toll in the two years before January 2022.

Two of the seven were in their 80s, five were in their 90s, none had had a booster vaccine and all had significant underlying medical conditions.

Two were unvaccinated and Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said all seven deaths showed the importance of getting a third jab.

“If I can encourage Queenslanders out there to do anything today, it’s get yourself a booster shot. If someone you know who is eligible for booster shot, hasn’t got it yet. Please encourage them to come forward.

There are 702 people being treated for COVID-19 in Queensland hospitals, with 47 in intensive care and 15 on ventilation.

The new cases emerged after 30,963 tests in the 24 hours to 6.30am on Monday with the number of active cases in Queensland at 86,953.

Boulia, the state’s far west is now the only local government area that is yet to record a case in the recent wave.

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard expects the outbreak to peak on the Gold Coast in the next week and then Brisbane shortly after.

“So looking at what happens to the Gold Coast we’ll be able to predict to some extent what is going to happen in Brisbane just a few days later,” he said.

He said looking at the clinical date in hospital, it shows how vaccination and particularly a booster jab can protect people from the virus.

The latest figures show 91.59 per cent of eligible people in the state have had one vaccine dose and 88.71 per cent both.

Dr Gerrard said unvaccinated people in Queensland are 24 times more likely to end up in intensive care than the triple-vaccinated.

“I’m very pleased to see that almost a million Queenslanders have received their third dose of vaccine, that’s fantastic,” he told reporters.

“I am still very concerned that there are vulnerable people elderly people who have not received their third dose of vaccine.”

Border controls were removed for interstate travellers from 1am on Saturday, with restrictions for international arrivals to be ditched when Queensland hits its 90 per cent double dose target, which is expected in the coming days.

– AAP