ACT able to report positive RAT results

Live

ACT residents will now be able to report to health authorities if they have recorded a positive rapid antigen test.

The announcement follows moves from other states where positive results are uploaded to give a greater understanding of the number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

Canberrans will be able to upload their positive result through an online form, and will be linked with ACT Health support services to help manage their infection.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the change would allow for more accurate data and help lessen the wait times at testing centres.

“This new reporting system means ACT Health is now able to track people testing positive to COVID-19 through a rapid antigen test and will give us a clearer picture about the spread of COVID-19 in the ACT,” Mr Barr said.

“We are working to secure greater supply of tests for the ACT, including the purchase of one million test kits in partnership with NSW and our own orders.”

The provision of a reporting process comes as NSW mandates people to record positive rapid tests online. Victoria has had mechanisms in place for several days.

Acting Health Minister Chris Steel said those who report positive tests would be provided with health support if required.

“People who notify ACT Health of a positive rapid antigen test result will receive the same supports as anyone who tests positive to a PCR test at an ACT government clinic,” Mr Steel said.

“Everyone who tests positive will have the option to be enrolled in the COVID-19 Care@Home program, which supports people isolating at home with COVID-19.”

The ACT government announced on Saturday rapid tests would be reportable online.

People who have tested positive on a rapid test in the time since then have been asked to keep a record of the date of their positive result.

The national capital registered 1078 new cases on Wednesday, a slight drop from the record high of 1508 the previous day.

The number of hospitalisations from the virus also decreased slightly, down from 28 to 23 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital.

Of those, three are in intensive care with two on a ventilator.

More than one in four ACT residents over 18 years old have received their booster shot, while 98.6 per cent of people aged 12 and over have had two vaccine doses.

– AAP