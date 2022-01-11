Soaring temperatures halt SA virus testing

Live

Soaring temperatures across South Australia have closed a number of COVID-19 testing sites, with SA Health calling on people to be patient and prepared.

With the mercury set to hit 39C in Adelaide on Tuesday, a number of drive-through sites across the city were to shut down during the hottest part of the day.

Sites in regional centres were also affected.

“People who have made a booking for a COVID-19 test will receive a text message with further instructions,” SA Health said on its Facebook page.

“Bookings will be prioritised at the Victoria Park, Ridgehaven or Bedford Park testing sites.

“Other outdoor drive-through and walk-in testing sites may close at short notice due to hot weather.”

SA Health said people attending sites during the current conditions should remember to bring water and snacks, and those at walk-in sites should also remember sunscreen, a hat or umbrella, and a chair.

“If you need to get tested please be patient with staff who are working hard to organise logistics and collect samples,” SA Health said.

The disruption to testing comes after Monday’s fall in case numbers, with 4024 new infections reported — down from 4506 on Sunday.

Despite the drop in cases, two more people were confirmed to have died with the virus, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s, taking SA’s total deaths from the pandemic to 18.

The number of people in hospital also jumped, to 188, with 21 in intensive care and four on ventilators.

Including those managing their infections at home, SA had 29,489 active cases on Monday.

– AAP