ACT records 938 new COVID-19 cases

The ACT has recorded 938 new COVID-19 cases but the number of people in hospital remains low.

As of 8 pm on Sunday, there were 25 people in hospital with the virus including four people in intensive care and three requiring ventilators.

The new cases come from 5187 tests.

The territory, one of the most vaccinated jurisdictions in the nation, had reported 1305 cases on Saturday and 1039 cases on Sunday.

So far, 98.5 per cent of ACT residents aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated with two doses, while 22.5 per cent of those aged 18 and over have received their booster shot.

– AAP