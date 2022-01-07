News Coronavirus South Australia’s COVID cases jump to 3707, two more deaths
South Australia's COVID cases jump to 3707, two more deaths

South Australia has posted a record 3707 COVID-19 cases and two more fatalities, taking the state's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 10. Photo: AAP
COVID-19 cases in South Australia have jumped again with a record 3707 infections and two more deaths.

The daily count on Friday followed Thursday’s dip to 3070 new cases.

Premier Steven Marshall said a woman in her 60s and another person in their 90s had died,, taking the state’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 10.

The premier said 144 people were in hospital – a rise from 123 – with 16 of those in intensive care and one on ventilation.

He said while the number of new infections was not escalating at the same rate as some other states, officials remained concerned about the spread of the Omicron variant.

The latest genomic testing of people in hospital had indicated up to 93 per cent of cases in SA were the new strain.

