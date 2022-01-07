NSW has ‘limited options’ left to curb Omicron surge

Live

New South Wales has limited options to curb the surge in Omicron cases, the head of the AMA warns, as another 38,625 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Premier Dominic Perrottet is expected to suspend elective surgeries on Friday and halt singing and dancing in pubs to relieve pressure on the hospital system.

More than 3800 health workers are currently in isolation, though some are continuing to work in hospitals provided they return negative rapid antigen tests each day.

Mr Perrottet is now seeing the result of his decision to “let it rip” on December 15, Australian Medical Association president Omar Khorshid said.

“These new restrictions that we understand may come in today might slightly slow the spread but there’s no way they’re going to turn this curve around,” he told the Ten Network on Friday.

“Everyone is either immune or they’ve caught the virus.

“It’s going to take some weeks to reach this peak, and therefore, we just have to brace ourselves.”

Mr Khorshid said it was important the public knew how to take care of themselves when they catch COVID-19 as only the “really sick” would be going to a hospital emergency department.

“If you’re moderately sick, you probably need to be in touch with your GP,” he said.

The premier, Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant and NSW Health Deputy Secretary Susan Pearce are expected to discuss health system changes and the latest modelling on Friday afternoon.

Active cases now exceed 200,000, meaning about one in 40 NSW residents currently has COVID-19.

Friday’s case total came from 112,000 tests – a 34 per cent positive rate.

The deaths of another 11 people were reported on Friday, taking the two-week fatality figure to 51.

The six men and five women were aged 50-90, and included people from northern NSW, Sydney, the Port Stephens area and Lake Macquarie.

While only five per cent of people over the age of 16, and 19 per cent aged 12 to 15, remain unvaccinated in NSW, these age groups remain over-represented among the 134 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

NSW Health’s Jeremy McAnulty urged people to get vaccinated.

“We continue to see many unvaccinated in ICU, including young people,” Dr McAnulty said on Friday.

“It’s a reminder for all people across NSW to get vaccinated now, if you haven’t already.”

Hospitalisations rose 129 to 1738 on Friday.

More than 4000 cases were reported in each of Sydney’s central, west, southeast, southwest and northern local health districts.

The Hunter New England local health district recorded 2430 cases, while seven were uncovered in the prison system.

