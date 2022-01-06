News Coronavirus Tasmania records 751 new COVID-19 cases
Tasmania has recorded 751 new COVID-19 cases in the latest reporting period.
Tasmania has recorded 751 new COVID-19 cases, with one person admitted to hospital to be treated for virus symptoms.

The daily case figure comes from 2958 laboratory tests and takes the island state’s number of active infections to 3534.

One patient is being treated specifically for coronavirus symptoms, while four other people are in hospital for unrelated medical conditions.

The daily case figure is a drop from Wednesday’s record of 867.

Of the active infections, 374 are being monitored at home and 64 are staying in community management facilities.

State Public Health Director Mark Veitch has said one-in-50 Tasmanians could be active cases in about a week, up from the current rate of about one-in-170.

He said Tasmania’s true case numbers could be double what is being recorded.

Tasmania had no cases when it reopened to mainland hotspots on December 15.

– AAP

