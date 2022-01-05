News Coronavirus UK critical workers to get daily tests: PM
Critical workers in the UK will get daily lateral flow tests, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says. Photo: Getty
The United Kingdom will roll out daily coronavirus tests to 100,000 critical workers as the government tries to contain the spread of the Omicron variant that has led to record numbers of coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said from January 10 workers in sectors such as food processing, transport and border control will have access to tests on the days they work.

“We’ll be rolling out lateral flow testing for all these workers available on every working day,” Mr Johnson told a press conference.

“We have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country once again.”

He added that the country should continue with its “Plan B” measures for England.

“As our (National Health Service) moves to a war footing, I will be recommending to cabinet tomorrow that we continue with Plan B,” Mr Johnson said.

Plan B mostly comprises ordering people to work from home, to wear masks in public places and use COVID-19 passes to enter some venues.

