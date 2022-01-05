COVID-hit Liverpool asks for League Cup semi-final to be postponed

Live

The League Cup semi-final first leg between Arsenal and Liverpool could be postponed following a COVID-19 outbreak in the Reds camp.

The match is scheduled for Friday morning, Australian time.

Other fixtures are also at risk this weekend as the resumption of football on mainland Europe clashes with the continuing surge of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Liverpool was forced to cancel training on Tuesday after more positive tests in the squad.

We can confirm an application has been submitted for the postponement of Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final, first-leg tie with Arsenal due to an escalating number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases and player availability. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 4, 2022

Manager Jurgen Klopp was already self-isolating along with three first-team players.

The Anfield club was without a total of nine players for Sunday’s match at Chelsea through illness and injury, and have subsequently lost Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane to Africa Cup of Nations duty.

The request for a postponement will also raise a question over Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to Shrewsbury.

In Italy one out of every 10 players in Serie A is positive ahead of Thursday’s return to action.

Salernitana’s match at home to Venezia is at risk with nine players contracting COVID-19 while Inter Milan (Edin Dzeko), Napoli (Victor Osimhen) and Juventus (Giorgio Chiellini) are each missing leading players because of the virus.

Stadium capacities have been reduced from 75 per cent to 50 per cent following a government decree aimed at combatting the latest outbreak and spectators must now wear masks.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich has eight players in isolation and its match on Friday against Borussia Moenchengladbach, which also has cases, will be in danger if more infections occur.

Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig and Hertha Berlin also have several infected players.

ℹ️ @leroy_sane and Dayot #Upamecano are self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 4, 2022

Barcelona has had 14 players test positive in recent days ahead of Wednesday’s Kings Cup match at third-tier Linares Deportivo but Spanish policy is to play matches even if a team is filled with reserve players.

In France five players tested positive at Paris St Germain this week including Lionel Messi, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the latest.

Attendances at the Africa Cup of Nations will be capped at 80 per cent for host nation Cameroon’s fixtures and 60 per cent for other games because of the virus.

Strict health protocols have been put into place for spectators, who must be fully vaccinated and present a negative test result to attend games.

-AAP