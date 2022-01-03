News Coronavirus ACT marks new COVID-19 record, 514 cases
ACT marks new COVID-19 record, 514 cases

ACT COVID-19 testing
Some testing clinics in Canberra reached capacity less than an hour after opening on Monday morning. Photo: AAP
The ACT has recorded 514 new cases of COVID-19, marking a fresh one day record for the territory.

Monday’s infection count was just above the previous record of 506 cases registered on Sunday.

The national capital has also seen a rise in the number of hospitalisations due to COVID-19, increasing from nine to 11 in the past day.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care has also risen, from one to two.

Of the two in intensive care, one is on a ventilator.

There were 3018 negative tests registered at ACT government clinics on Sunday.

It comes as some testing clinics in Canberra reached capacity less than an hour after opening on Monday morning.

Health authorities have said there are now 2116 active cases in the Canberra community.

From Monday, Canberrans are further restricted from heading to Western Australia, after the state reclassified the ACT as a high-risk jurisdiction.

That is WA’s second-highest level of COVID-19 risk classification.

Entry will only be granted to travellers who are fully vaccinated. Visitors must take a PCR test within 24 hours of arriving in WA and self-isolate for two weeks.

– AAP

