Tasmania records 137 new COVID-19 cases

Tasmania has recorded 137 new COVID-19 cases, another record total and surpassing 500 active cases on the island state.

The majority of active cases, 200, are being managed at home, while there are 86 people in community management clinics.

Three hospital patients are being treated specifically for COVID-19 symptoms and one COVID-19 positive case is being treated for an unrelated medical condition.

Tasmania’s previous daily record was 92 cases recorded on Thursday.

There are now 520 active cases in the state.

Tasmania was free of COVID-19 when it reopened to fully vaccinated travellers from mainland hotspots on December 15.

On Thursday it scrapped the requirement for travellers to Tasmania to take a PCR rest in the 72-hour period before travel, moving to a rapid antigen test one day before arriving.

-AAP