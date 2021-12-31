News Coronavirus ACT hits record 462 new COVID-19 cases
ACT hits record 462 new COVID-19 cases

ACT COVID-19 testing
Daily COVID-19 case numbers in the ACT have risen again, almost doubling in the most-recent reporting period to 462 cases. Photo: AAP
COVID-19 case numbers in the ACT have continued their climb, jumping more than than 200 cases day-to-day to 462.

It is another record for the territory, surpassing Thursday’s benchmark of 253 cases.

There are six patients in ACT hospitals with COVID-19, although none require intensive care or a ventilator.

A strong 98.5 per cent of territorians aged 12 or over have been fully vaccinated.

There are now 1658 active cases in the ACT.

ACT Health confirmed on Friday it would adopt the approach to quarantine taken at Thursday’s national cabinet meeting, including defining a close contact as a household or intimate contact who has spent more than four hours with a positive case.

A confirmed case must isolate for seven days from receiving a positive test result.

-AAP

