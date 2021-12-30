News Coronavirus Vic’s 5137 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Vic's 5137 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

COVID-19 Victoria
More than 81,000 people across Victoria were tested for COVID-19 in the latest 24-hour period. Photo: AAP
Victoria’s COVID-19 cases have again jumped, with 5137 new infections recorded and 13 deaths, in another pandemic record for the state.

The number of active cases has grown to 23,833 and 81,093 people were tested in the latest 24-hour period.

On Wednesday the state recorded 3767 new cases and had 19,994 active cases.

There are 55 people actively infectious with the virus in intensive care.

There are 395 in hospital and the seven-day average sits at 378.

However, there are fewer people on ventilators – 23 on Thursday, down from 28 on Wednesday and 33 on Tuesday.

The pandemic’s ongoing impact on freight, logistics and workplaces’ ability to train staff also means the City of Melbourne has cancelled its drone swarm at Docklands as part of its New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“We know this decision is disappointing, particularly for our local traders who have done it so tough this year,” Lord Mayor Sally Capp said in a statement.

Everyone with tickets to each of the celebration zones, including at Docklands, can still enjoy other festivities, including localised fireworks, lighting displays, music and family-friendly entertainment.

It is hoping the drone event provider, Celestial, can deliver the spectacle early in 2022.

