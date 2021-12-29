News Coronavirus Victoria records 3767 new COVID-19 cases
Victoria records 3767 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 3767 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths in the latest 24 hours. Photo: Getty
Victoria has seen a massive jump in COVID-19 infections with 3767 new cases and five deaths.

The state had 2738 new cases and four deaths reported on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s infection figure is the highest daily number the state has seen since the start of the pandemic.

The number of active cases has also risen again to 19,994 up from 17,821.

Hospitalisations have jumped from Tuesday too, from 361 to 397, bringing the seven-day average to 379.

However, there are fewer people on ventilators, 28 on Wednesday down from 33 on Tuesday.

There are 62 people actively infectious with the virus in intensive care.

There were 75,132 tests processed on Tuesday, with sites continuing to come under intense pressure.

By 9.20 am on Wednesday more than 20 sites across the Melbourne metropolitan area had been closed after reaching capacity.

