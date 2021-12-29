Tasmania records 55 new COVID-19 cases

Live

Tasmania has recorded 55 new coronavirus cases, including an aged care worker, sending a Hobart home into lockdown.

The staff member worked at St Ann’s aged care facility on Christmas Day and was tested for COVID-19 on Monday.

They returned a positive result on Tuesday and the Public Health Services and the Department of Health’s aged care emergency operations centre is now working with the facility.

Management at St Ann’s advised the government staff wear masks during their shifts.

Residents’ family members are being contacted to inform them of the situation.

Anyone who was at the St Ann’s aged care facility in Davey St, Hobart, between 7am and 2pm on Christmas Day should monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop, even if mild.

Tasmania now has 300 active infections, the majority of which, 158, are being managed at home.

There are 63 people in community management clinics and one person is in hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

A further 23 people are still being assessed.

Tasmania was free of COVID-19 when it reopened to fully vaccinated travellers from mainland hotspots on December 15.