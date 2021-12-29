News Coronavirus ACT records 138 new COVID-19 cases
ACT records 138 new COVID-19 cases

ACT COVID-19 testing
Some ACT testing clinics are prioritising people who are contacts, rather than intending travellers. Photo: AAP
The ACT has recorded 138 new COVID-19 cases, a drop on numbers the previous day.

The new cases come from 3179 tests.

Four people are in hospital but none are in intensive care or on ventilation.

There are now more than 1000 active cases in the territory.

Some ACT testing clinics are prioritising close and casual contacts and not testing people who require results for travel to help alleviate pressure on the system.

The ACT’s double dose vaccination rate for its population aged over 12 remains at 98.5 per cent as of December 24.

– AAP

