News Coronavirus Victoria records 2738 new COVID-19 cases
Victoria records 2738 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 2738 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, but hospitalisations are down. Photo: Getty
Victoria has seen a sharp uptick in COVID-19 infections with 2738 cases and four deaths reported on Tuesday.

The number of active cases has also risen again to 17,821 after 66,683 people were tested.

The number of active cases had fallen by nearly a thousand on Monday, to 16,467.

Fewer people are now in intensive care — down from 80 to 69.

Hospitalisations are also down from 368 to 361, bringing the seven-day average of 373.

There are 33 people on ventilators, down from 38.

– AAP

