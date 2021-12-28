News Coronavirus Tasmania reports 43 new COVID-19 cases
Tasmania reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

Tasmania COVID
Tasmania has recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's number of active infections to 243. Photo: AAP
Tasmania has recorded 43 new coronavirus cases, its second-highest daily COVID infection tally since reopening borders about two weeks ago.

The figures reported on Tuesday, take the state’s number of active cases to 243.

The majority, 142 cases, are being managed at home, while there are 60 people in community management clinics and one person in hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

A further 21 people are still being assessed.

Tasmania was free of COVID-19 when it reopened to fully vaccinated travellers from mainland hotspots on December 15.

The state health department reported 44 cases on Boxing Day, with the figure dropping to 35 on Monday.

The state government is seeking advice on whether rapid antigen tests could be used to screen interstate arrivals.

Under current rules, all visitors from high-risk areas must return a negative PCR test in the 72 hours before they arrive in Tasmania.

– AAP

