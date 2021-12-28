Queue chaos as ACT posts record 252 cases

Live

The ACT has reported 252 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest figures, a significant increase on 189 infections the previous day.

There are three people in hospital but none in intensive care or requiring ventilation.

The new cases come amongst 2980 negative tests in the same reporting period.

There are now more than 900 active cases and the territory has surpassed 3000 cases during the current outbreak period from August 12.

The ACT’s double dose vaccination rate for its 12 plus population is 98.5 per cent.

The ACT is now downgrading many locations that have been identified as casual exposure sites to ‘monitor for symptoms’ in response to the increased presence of COVID-19 in the community.

ACT Health will focus on high-risk settings and vulnerable populations.

“ACT Health is continually adjusting the public health response to focus on identifying those who are at highest risk of exposure and those most likely to develop severe illness,” it said in a statement.

Asymptomatic people do not need to quarantine and are not required to take a COVID-19 test.

Those in quarantine from the reclassified sites are able to leave immediately and do not need to wait to hear from ACT Health providing they do not have any symptoms.

People who visited these sites are being told to remain vigilant and get a PCR test and isolate until a negative result is received if symptoms develop.

The updated requirements do not apply to casual contacts who have been labelled based on their interactions with a confirmed case.

These people will still be required to get a PCR test and isolate until they receive a negative result.

ACT Health will also stop its SMS messages to people who have been to exposure locations identified by the Check-In CBR app.

The app will send push notifications to people when an exposure site is visited.

Queuing chaos also continues across the territory with police needing to be called out to respond to a number of incidents.

ACT Policing has asked Canberrans to remain patient and courteous at testing clinics, saying call outs are taking police resources away from priorities elsewhere.

The ACT had to reopen a fourth testing centre to meet demand after three centres hit capacity early Tuesday morning and some sites had a four hour or more wait after midday.

– AAP