NSW records 6062 COVID cases, one death

Live

The NSW health minister has accused the Queensland premier of perverting the purposes of pathology testing as travellers seeking COVID-19 tests clog up the already overwhelmed system.

It comes as the state reported another 6062 infections on Tuesday, down 172 on the day before.

But the number of tests processed dropped again, down to about 93,500, compared to the 164,000 processed last Thursday.

People travelling to Queensland are required to have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of coming to the state, which NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says is putting “incredible pressure” on the system.

Many testing clinics are also running at reduced operating hours over the festive period.

Wait times have now blown out to the point the test results are no longer relevant, Brad Hazzard told reporters on Tuesday.

“It is taking up to four days, sometimes five days to get test results.

“They might have been negative on day one when they had their test, but they could well be positive on day four or day five when they cross the border.

“So on all fronts, there is no logic in continuing (this).

While Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk denies the rule is contributing significantly to NSW’s testing woes, she has hinted it may be scrapped on January 1.

But Mr Hazzard says the rules need to change immediately.

“That may not seem like a lot of days for her but it is a lot of days here in NSW.”

“It make no sense at all, and… clearly she knows that.”

He encouraged the Queensland government to instead accept rapid antigen test (RAT) results.

However the test kits are in short supply in NSW, with residents reporting they’re impossible to buy.

Mr Hazzard also confirmed NSW Health is asking private hospitals which require women preparing to give birth to undergo PCR tests every three days, to instead also accept RAT results.

Adding to the mayhem, a Sydney pathology laboratory run by St Vincent’s Hospital has admitted to two testing blunders in as many days, revealing on Monday almost 1000 people were told they were COVID-19 negative when in fact their results hadn’t been returned yet.

About half have since been confirmed to have the virus.

The admission came a day after the hospital confirmed more than 400 people who initially received a negative result on Christmas Day were notified on Boxing Day they had actually tested positive.

Meanwhile, healthcare workers exposed to COVID-19 will be able to leave isolation and return to work after seven days instead of 14 under new guidelines.

Workers who are close household contacts will need to have a negative PCR test on day six and follow a risk assessment plan before returning to work.

The plan includes daily rapid antigen testing and wearing a mask at all times.

But those exposed in the community will be able to return to work after a negative PCR test on day two.

People exposed in the workplace will have their isolation and testing requirements determined by a workplace risk assessment.

The change comes with 2000 NSW healthcare workers furloughed, and after the number of people hospitalised with the virus doubled over the past week.

A total of 557 people are in hospital, up 30, with 60 of them in intensive care.

The state also reported one death on Tuesday.

NSW Labor health spokesman Ryan Park said the testing chaos and hospital staffing woes are evidence the government needs to ask for help.

He wants them to lobby the Commonwealth or other states for support, which has come in the form of extra nurses and defence force members at other stages during the pandemic.

– AAP