COVID-19 positive Adelaide clubber charged

A COVID-positive teen who partied at an Adelaide nightclub has been arrested and will front court. Photo: AAP
A teen who partied at an Adelaide nightclub despite knowing he had tested positive for COVID-19 has been arrested.

Police nabbed the 19-year-old Kensington Park man on Tuesday and charged him with failing to comply with emergency directions.

It’s alleged the man stayed at a nightclub in the city after being told by SA Health he had returned a positive COVID-19 test result, and that he failed to quarantine.

Police initially denied the man bail but he was later released after a review. He’s expected to appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court on January 18.

He faces up to two years behind bars or a $20,000 fine if convicted.

SA is on high alert after recording 842 new cases on Monday, the state’s highest single-day total.

It topped the previous record of 774 on Sunday.

– AAP

