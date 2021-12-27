News Coronavirus Tas COVID-19 spike continues with 35 cases
Tasmania has reported 35 new COVID-19 infections, taking the number of active cases to 194.
Tasmania has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases, a slight drop on the 44 reported on Boxing Day.

The new daily infections announced on Monday take the number of active cases in the state to 194, with 116 patients managing their care at home, the health department says.

One case is in hospital, however authorities say they were admitted for an alternative medical condition.

The spike in cases comes as new arrivals for the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race continue to dock in the state capital.

Tasmania opened its borders to states and territories considered of risk on December 15, when the island state had zero COVID cases.

