News Coronavirus ACT hits new daily COVID record, 85 cases
Live

ACT hits new daily COVID record, 85 cases

ACT COVID-19 cases
The ACT has recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases, with testing centres under strain. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The ACT has set another one-day record for COVID-19 infections, jumping to 85 new cases.

Thursday’s figure represents the second consecutive record case tally, following 58 infections reported on Wednesday.

Canberra’s four main COVID-19 testing clinics reached capacity early on Thursday as long queues continued.

More than 5200 negative results were processed at government-run clinics in the 24 hours to 9 am on Thursday.

But the overall testing number is likely to be higher once private clinics are taken into account.

There are now 245 active infections in the ACT. The number of people in hospital with the virus remains at three.

More than 6000 bookings have already been made by parents to vaccinate their children aged between 5 and 11 once that program begins from January 10.

Vaccination rates in the ACT remain at 98.4 per cent of residents aged 12 and over, the highest rate of any jurisdiction in the country.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

nsw check ins
Free rapid tests, check-ins return: NSW mulls massive COVID changes
National cabinet meeting
Booster ramp-up: The key takeaways from the latest national cabinet meeting
meme
Here are some of the memes that got us through 2021
The reviews are in for The Matrix: Resurrections. Was it worth the wait?
Fisk TV
Fisk returns as swag of homegrown TV shows reignite our world of entertainment in 2022
Rapid antigen tests
Which test is best? Everything you need to know about buying rapid antigen tests