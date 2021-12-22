Health authorities are urging Australians to use rapid antigen tests this holiday season, as Omicron cases surge and traditional COVID testing clinics become overburdened.

There are 15 different rapid antigen tests approved for sale in Australia (excluding South Australia and Western Australia), but the accuracy and cost vary between products.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration assesses rapid antigen tests on their clinical sensitivity, which is the percentage of positive test results from a group of known COVID patients who have already tested positive with PCR tests.

The worst-performing rapid antigen test sold in Australia was found to return positive results for 82.5 per cent of known cases.

But many rapid antigen tests are almost as accurate as PCR tests, with their clinical sensitivity sitting above 97 or 98 per cent.

“But that increases to 99.9 – and sometimes higher – if you test consecutively over a few days,” UNSW epidemiologist Professor Mary-Louise McLaws told The New Daily.

Different rapid antigen tests work in different ways. Some require a nose or throat swab, while others test a saliva sample.

Other factors to take into consideration include cost, as well as quantity – some test kits can only be bought individually, while others come in packs of five, seven or even 20.

Although rapid antigen tests are selling out at supermarkets and pharmacies across the east coast, and the best rapid antigen test is the one you can get soonest, there’s still an opportunity to shop around when purchasing rapid antigen tests online.

Here’s how they all stack up, in order of most to least sensitive.

Panbio COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test

Type: Nasal swab

Sensitivity: 98.1 per cent (very high)

Made in Germany

Price: $15 for one, $50 for four, $120 for 10

OnSite COVID-19 Ag Self Test

Type: Nasal swab

Sensitivity: 97.6 per cent (very high)

Made in the US

Price: $35 for two

All Test COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test (Nasal Swab)

Type: Nasal swab

Sensitivity: 95.9 per cent (very high)

Made in China

Price: $15 for 1, $200 for 20

V-Chek COVID-19 Antigen Saliva Test

Type: Saliva

Sensitivity: 95.65 per cent (very high)

Made in China

Price: $15 for one, $330 for 20

LYHER Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Antigen Test Kit (colloidal Gold)

Type: Nasal swab

Sensitivity: 95 per cent (very high)

Made in China

Price: $10 for one, $60 for seven

TESTSEALABS COVID-19 Antigen Test Cassette

Type: Nasal swab

Sensitivity: 95 per cent (high)

Made in China

Price: $220 for 20

Orawell COVID-19 Ag Rapid saliva test device (Self-test)

Type: Saliva

Sensitivity: 94.74 per cent (high)

Made in China

Price: $15 for one

Hough COVID-19 Home Test

Type: Nasal swab

Sensitivity: 94.12 per cent (high)

Made in China

Price: $30 for two, $50 for five

RightSign COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette (Nasal Swab)

Type: Nasal swab

Sensitivity: 93.2 per cent (high)

Made in China

Price: $10 for one, $25 for two

All Test COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test (Oral Fluid)

Type: Oral fluid

Sensitivity: 90.1 per cent (high)

Made in China

Price: $15 for 1, $50 for five, $200 for 20

My Covid Test Antigen Rapid Test (Oral Fluid) (ICOV-802H) Self-Test

Type: Oral fluid

Sensitivity: 90.1 per cent (high)

Made in China

Price: $15 for 1, $50 for five, $200 for 20

InnoScreen COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Device

Type: Nasal swab

Sensitivity: 89.47 per cent (acceptable)

Made in Australia

Price: $25 for two, $50 for five

Ecotest COVID-19 Antigen Saliva Test kit

Type: Saliva

Sensitivity: 88.9 per cent (acceptable)

Made in China

Price: $25 for two, $60 for five

CareStart COVID-19 Antigen Home Test

Type: Nasal swab

Sensitivity: 87.18 per cent (acceptable)

Made in the US

Price: $15 for 1

