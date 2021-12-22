More mask rules as Qld records 186 cases

Live

Queensland has reported a record daily total of 186 COVID-19 cases and tighter mask restrictions are on the way for cinemas and hospitality venues.

Speaking before a National Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said workers and patrons at theatres and cinemas will be required to wear masks from 5 am on Thursday.

In hospitality venues such as pubs and restaurants, masks will only need to be worn by workers.

Masks are already mandated in supermarkets and shops as well as public transport and rideshares.

State and territory leaders are expected to discuss indoor mask requirements and advice about whether three jabs will be required for someone to be considered fully vaccinated.

There is also the prospect that testing demands to enter Queensland will change in response to ballooning waiting times interstate as people try to abide by strict entry restrictions.

Currently those coming from interstate hotspots must get a test no more than 72 hours before arriving in the state, but the window is proving to be a challenge as waiting times for results blow out.

“Unfortunately a lot of people have been turned away, and it’s becoming a big issue for people coming into the state,” police commissioner Katarina Carroll told Channel Nine’s Today Show on Wednesday.

“Further discussions will be had today about this issue.”

Ms Palaszczuk has spoken with the NSW Premier about the use of rapid antigen tests as well as the more accurate PCR tests, but says changes won’t come before the new year.

Queensland relaxed quarantine requirements for double vaccinated close contacts of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, halving the isolation period from 14 days to a week.

– AAP