News Coronavirus Masks back on in Tasmania as COVID infections mount
Updated:
Live

Masks back on in Tasmania as COVID infections mount

Omicron
Tasmania is making masks obligatory indoors as COVID case numbers grow. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Tasmania is mandating masks indoors as the state records three new COVID-19 infections after reopening its border.

It takes the number of active cases in Tasmania to seven.

One of Sunday’s new cases was a woman who arrived in Launceston from Sydney on Wednesday and visited a number of retail venues.

Another was a man who arrived in Hobart from Melbourne on Friday and the third was a family member of a previously confirmed case.

“What we’re seeing occur at the moment is not unexpected. We said that we would see COVID in the state,” Premier Peter Gutwein told reporters.

Masks will be mandatory across all indoor settings, public transport and ride shares from 12.01am on Tuesday.

“We’ve done this before. It’s important. In fact, a lot of Tasmanians are already doing it,” Mr Gutwein said.

Slightly more than 91 per cent of Tasmanians aged 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

YouTube
The YouTube clips that grabbed the most eyeballs in 2021
border Australia interstate border restrictions
Travelling interstate? Here’s a state-by-state guide to border restrictions
multiple sclerosis
More time outdoors for kids: Lower risk of developing multiple sclerosis
Dutch to enter Christmas lockdown as WHO warns global Omicron cases doubling every few days
alan kohler climate change
Alan Kohler: Politicians are failing us on climate change. They must do this instead
petrol prices
Petrol prices: The best time to fill up this Christmas