The Morrison government is pouring more than $276 million into medical research funding, including the effects of long COVID.

The pool includes $20 million for research into chronic respiratory conditions, with a particular focus on COVID-19 as well as emerging treatments and vaccines to combat different variants.

“Other people will clear the disease and be able to return to life with absolute normality,” Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters on Sunday.

“But we do know that there’s a proportion of people who have residual effects.”

The $276.4 million is drawn from the coalition’s $20 billion Medical Research Future Fund. Early and mid-career researchers can apply for a pool of $42.8 million.

A combined $22.6 million is set aside for grants for researchers looking to help people with chronic neurological conditions and brain cancer.

Another $24.4 million is available through Indigenous health grants to focus on issues facing First Nations people.

The use of antibodies to combat various health conditions will be the focus of grants worth $14 million.

Maternal health issues, including smoking and exercise, will benefit from $15 million in funding also aimed at curbing adolescent alcohol and drug use.

More than $71 million has been set aside for researchers working on clinical trials.

The Medical Research Future Fund, managed by the Future Fund Board of Guardians, was set up by the coalition government in 2015.

Since then, it has provided 670 grants with a total project value of $1.8 billion.

-AAP