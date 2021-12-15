NT reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Live

The Northern Territory has detected four new COVID-19 infections linked to a community outbreak, with another seven cases among travellers.

The new community cases include a woman in her 20s from Katherine, which has become the epicentre of the outbreak, 320km south of Darwin.

A teenager boy from one of four “high-risk” streets in the town’s east has also tested positive, Acting-Chief Minister Nicole Manison told reporters on Wednesday.

A woman in her 30s and her primary school-aged son from Timber Creek, 225km east of Kununurra in Western Australian have also contracted the virus.

The pair were diagnosed in Royal Darwin Hospital before surgery after travelling via Katherine on a bus for unrelated health treatment.

It brings the current outbreak to 94 cases with more cases expected.

It started when an infected woman illegally entered the NT in late October.

The 21-year-old was fined for lying on her border entry form as the virus spread from Darwin to Katherine and three Aboriginal communities.

Police have since launched a fresh investigation into the border breach after an Aboriginal woman died from COVID-19 in early December.

Meanwhile, five travellers from South Africa have also tested positive at The Centre of National Resilience quarantine facility at Howard Springs, south of Darwin, after arriving on a recent repatriation flight.

A Qantas aircrew member has been diagnosed with the virus after working on a recent London flight.

A person quarantined at home in Darwin has also contacted COVID-19.

– AAP