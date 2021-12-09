Vic posts 1232 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Live

Victoria has reported 1232 new COVID-19 infections and a further nine deaths, as the state probes another two suspected Omicron variant cases.

The health department on Thursday confirmed the state is managing 11,224 active cases, down slightly from 11,331 on Wednesday.

There are 315 patients in hospital, 96 of whom are in intensive care and 27 requiring ventilation.

The seven-day hospitalisation average sits at 302.

Testers processed 71,178 results on Wednesday, while 3647 people were vaccinated in state-run hubs.

More than 91 per cent of Victorians over 12 are fully vaccinated.

It comes as genomic sequencing is underway on a further two likely Omicron cases, after Victoria confirmed its first case of the new variant among a returned international traveller in hotel quarantine on Wednesday.

The two cases were detected in the cities of Casey and Brimbank and returned results with S gene dropout, a signature of the Omicron variant.

Several contacts of the cases have been identified and told to quarantine for 14 days, while lower risk contacts have been instructed to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Meanwhile, an attendee at Sunday’s Liberal Party state council at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email to members on Wednesday night, Victorian party director Sam McQuestin confirmed the case.

He wrote the health department had deemed the event a “lower risk exposure scenario” and, as such, attendees should monitor for symptoms.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy were among the hundreds of members at the meeting.