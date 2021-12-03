Live

The federal government has decided not to shorten the timeframe for fully vaccinated people to get COVID booster shots, citing a lack of evidence it offers better protection against the Omicron variant.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation had been looking at whether to recommend people get a booster earlier than six months after a second dose.

“To quote directly from them, there is no evidence to suggest that an earlier booster dose of the current COVID-19 vaccines will augment the protection against the Omicron variant,” chief medical officer Paul Kelly said on Friday.

He confirmed Australia’s booster shot advice would not change, and stressed Omicron appeared to lead to a milder form of illness despite likely being more transmissible than previous strains.

“I remain cautiously optimistic, but we need further information on vaccine efficacy and treatment efficacy [against Omicron],” Professor Kelly said.

Australian authorities met virtually on Thursday night with their South African counterparts about Omicron which emerged in the region.

“They are seeing a rise in hospitalisations there. But even hospitalisations they are seeing with the Omicron variant are not any more severe than previous,” Professor Kelly said.

He said more information on the effectiveness of treatments and vaccines was needed, but South Africa was unlikely to provide such information given the low rate of vaccination there.

Meanwhile, the federal government has approved another $540 million for the pandemic response.

This includes extending access to bulk-billed COVID-19 tests, funding for the health department’s National Incident Centre and $48 million for medical research.

Money will also go towards the aged care sector and workforce capacity as well as continuing the vaccine rollout in rural and remote areas.

Nearly 88 per cent of Australians aged 16 and older are double-dosed.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Greg Hunt would not confirm that Australia would reopen its border to international students and visa holders in mid-December.

The emergence of Omicron sparked a two-week delay on Australia’s long-awaited international reopening.

“I’m certainly not making any guarantees,” Mr Hunt earlier told Sky News.

“It’s our intention at the end of that period, subject to the science and medical advice, to return to the previous settings.

“It will depend on the international evidence.”

There are nine confirmed infections involving the Omicron variant in Australia. All but one are in NSW.

Victoria had 1188 virus infections and 11 more deaths on Friday. NSW reported 337 new cases.

-AAP